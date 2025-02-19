APEC 2025: 40 years of power electronics leadership at Georgia World Congress Center

The upcoming 40th Annual Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC 2025), running March 16-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, is shaping up to be an exceptional celebration of its 40th anniversary. Since 1986, the APEC conference and exposition has continued the long-standing tradition of addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer. This year’s APEC 2025 will offer the most extensive program in the event’s history, including Technical Sessions (Papers), Industry Sessions and Professional Education Seminars — plus a Plenary Session, a vibrant Exposition, as well as several Special Events and Social Activities.

APEC 2025 General Chair, Aung Thet Tu, noted APEC’s exponential growth since its inception: “Forty years ago, we had 250 attendees and 20 exhibitors. The 1986 conference program included seven sessions, 34 technical papers and six professional education seminars. In comparison, APEC 2025 is projected to have over 6,000 attendees and over 300 exhibitors—and a conference program of 750 technical presentations and 18 professional education seminars”

Power electronics technologies are a key element in many of today’s high-visibility, high-growth global markets, which makes this year’s APEC especially relevant to industry professionals. Vehicle electrification, alternative energy sources, battery technologies, data center high-efficiency power conversion, wearable electronics, and energy harvesting are among the many topics being addressed. Accordingly, press representatives are expected to cover the event in record numbers, with over 20 technical journals registered, to date.

APEC is sponsored by the IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS), the IEEE Industry Applications Society (IAS) and the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA). PSMA is also celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025.

APEC 2025 Publicity Co-chair, Kathy Naraghi, acknowledged the many Supporting Publications for their role in the remarkable interest in the 2025 conference and exposition. “We are so appreciative of all the journals providing promotional support. Thanks to these publications and their editorial staff, our 40th anniversary APEC promises to be one of our best-attended yet.”