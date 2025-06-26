APEC 2026 calls for professional education seminar proposals with August 29, 2025 submission deadline

The Organizing Committee of APEC 2026, to be held in San Antonio, Texas, March 22-26, 2026, has sent out a call to qualified experts to present a Professional Education Seminar during next year’s conference. Addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer, these seminars provide experts and professionals with a forum for in-depth discussions on important and complex power electronics topics. The online portal for submitting a Professional Education Seminar proposal is now open. The submission deadline is August 29, 2025.

Professional Educations Seminars are a vital component of APEC. The committee strives to select a diverse group of industry and academic experts to present. The following power electronics topic areas are welcome for consideration:

Power Systems: AC-DC Power Supplies; DC-DC Converters; Inverters; Power System Architectures; Lighting Power Systems; Renewable/Alternative Energy; Microgrid, FACTs, HVDC and other Utility Applications; Aerospace/Defense Systems; Automotive/Traction Applications; Shipboard Power Supplies and Systems; Wireless Power Transfer Systems; Telecom Power Systems; Data Centers; Uninterruptible Power Supplies

Components: Capacitor Technologies; ICs for Power Electronics; Magnetics; Power Semiconductors

Design: Control of Converters & Systems; Digital Control and Management; EMI and EMC Issues; Energy Harvesting; High-Efficiency Designs; Machine Control; Modeling and Analysis; Power Conversion Fundamentals; Power Factor Correction; Protection of Converters and Systems; Safety and EMI/EMC Compliance; Simulation Tools and Techniques; Soft-Switching Techniques; Thermal Management

Manufacturing: Design for Manufacturability; High-Density Packaging; Manufacturing Processes; Standardizing Specifications; Technology Transfer

Business: Benchmarking Results; Identifying New and Emerging Markets; JIT and Material Management; Market Analysis and Strategies; Procurement and Qualification; Product and Technology Roadmaps; Quality/Reliability and Data; The Voice of the Customer