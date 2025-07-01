APEC 2026 committee seeks plenary session topic suggestions with July 24 deadline

The APEC 2026 organizing committee is open for suggestions for Plenary Session topics and speakers for the 41st annual Applied Power Electronics Conference. Each year, the Plenary Session is held on the Monday preceding the opening of the exhibition hall. Following a tradition of featuring a series of cutting-edge, high-level talks from industry notables, the Plenary Session sets the stage for the entire week-long conference program. The deadline for submitting suggestions for the Plenary Session is July 24, 2025. APEC’s exceptionally well-attended plenary presentations bring together thought leaders from industry, government, and academic institutions to explore topics of broad interest to the power electronics community. Anyone wishing to propose a theme, talk title, or speaker can fill out the online APEC 2026 Plenary Suggestion Survey. (We encourage those interested in making suggestions to view the 2025 Plenary Session page to watch a recording of last year’s session and see the associated slides to appreciate the high quality of an APEC Plenary.)

