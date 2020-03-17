APEC a no-show but Power Integrations is not — virtually

Yes, APEC 2020 organizers are promising paper presentations online but it looks like one fast and furious Silicon-Valley-based supplier of power electronics just took up the virtual-exhibit show banner with today’s launch of the Power Integrations Virtual Booth — APEC 2020.

The premier global event in applied power electronics that was to take place this week in New Orleans was another live-event-fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Editors like myself had our inboxes filled with canceled appointments and requests for conference-call press briefings. But in what may portend the future of live events in the near future (or beyond?), Power Integrations acted rather swiftly to create a virtual booth complete with videos of PI CEO Balu Balakrishnan (keynote) and the company’s team of technical experts breaking down presentations they prepared for APEC. Downloads of design example reports from the booth are also provided.

Huh, and I don’t think my in-person appointment with them was until tomorrow…