APEC continues student support initiatives for 20th year at 2025 conference

The joint sponsors of the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) have announced the continuation of the popular Student Attendance Support Program for APEC 2025, scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, March 16-20, 2025. Chosen recipients of the program will receive reimbursement to cover qualified expenses for attending APEC 2025. The program is planned to provide support to 60 applicants. Those eligible to apply for the program are power electronics students, undergraduate or graduate, who have been accepted to present papers at the upcoming conference in February. Once accepted, student presenters must apply for the Student Attendance Support Program by October 25, 2024.

In its 20th year, this popular program was initiated by the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA). It is now jointly underwritten by PSMA and the other co-sponsors of the APEC conference: the IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS) and the IEEE Industry Applications Society (IAS).

The recipients of the Student Attendance Support Program will be chosen by the APEC 2025 Student Attendance Support Committee. Application forms are available at APEC Attendance Support Application. Criteria for students interested in applying are: The recipients must be an author or co-author of a paper that was accepted for presentation at APEC 2025; Only students who have not received support in the past will be considered; The applicant must be an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a power electronics program at an accredited institution; After attending APEC 2025 as a speaker, the student must submit expense receipts to the Student Attendance Support Committee for reimbursement; Application forms must be filled out and submitted online and received by the Committee by October 25 2024; If accepted for the Student Attendance Support Program, recipients will be notified by the Committee by November 12, 2024.

As part of the application process, students must provide information about their educational institution, degree program, and the name of their faculty advisor, as well as a brief description of their career interests and reasons for attending APEC. The application also requires the title and ID number of their accepted APEC paper, including the name(s) of the co-author(s), if applicable.