APEC technical session papers require acceptance notification by October 14, 2025

APEC 2026, to be held in San Antonio, Texas, from March 22-26, 2026, continues the long-standing tradition of addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer. APEC is now accepting digest submissions for the Technical Sessions. Interested authors wishing to present a paper must submit a digest for consideration by August 15, 2025 . Instructions for submissions are available at: https://apec-conf.org/speakers/ts-author-info/. To facilitate higher quality digest and final manuscript submissions, APEC 2026 offers significantly expanded submission windows for both the phases.

Topics of interest are divided into fourteen tracks, each track with a diverse set of subtopics:

AC-DC Converters DC-DC Converters DC-AC Inverters Devices and Components Magnetics Power Electronics Integration and Manufacturing Control Modeling and Simulation Motor Drives Power Electronics for Utility Applications Renewable Energy Systems Wireless Power Transfer Transportation Power Electronics Power Electronics Applications

“APEC provides an ideal balance between academic and industrial research and is a meeting ground for these two areas, unlike any other power electronics conference,” said Dhaval Dalal, APEC 2026 Program Chair. “APEC tops the list of the IEEE power electronics conferences for average paper citations — as of May 2025, 7.4 for APEC 2019 and 4.8 for APEC 2022.”

Deepak Veereddy, APEC 2026 Assistant Program Chair added, “APEC greatly values student contributions and offers many career-oriented growth opportunities and benefits for students that include (and not limited to) Student Job Fair, Student Session Assistant program, Student Mentorship Program and Student Travel Grant.”

The Technical Sessions digest should explain the problem that will be addressed by the paper, its major results and how it is different from the closest existing literature. Technical Sessions papers presented at APEC must be original material and not have been previously presented or published. The principal criteria used by reviewers in selecting digests for the program will be the usefulness of the work to the practicing power electronics professional. They also value evidence of completed experimental work. Authors should obtain any necessary company and governmental clearance prior to submission of digests.

Authors will be notified of the decision of paper acceptance on October 14, 2025. Accepted papers in final form must be submitted and author registration completed by December 8, 2025.

About the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC)

As The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics™, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power supplies, inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics