API Tech launches power filter in circular connector package

APITech (API Technologies Corp.) has added a power connector to its filtered circular connectors line of electromagnetic interference (EMI) products.

It provides integrated common mode and differential mode EMI filtering in a single connector package. This can replace traditional large box power entry filters, delivering similar performance in a smaller package, and can easily mate to a standard MIL-DTL-38999 connector insert arrangement 21-11.

“Our patent-pending power connector design provides EMI filtering with space-saving and reduced installation cost for systems,” said Don Dilworth, APITech’s Product Line Manager of Ceramic and Coaxial Devices. “These connectors are ideal for input power with systems using switch mode power supplies or any electronic systems near radio communications equipment.”