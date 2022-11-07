APIs added to online ordering for real-time inventory information

Semiconductor supply assurance continues to be a priority in the electronics industry. Texas Instruments announced a step forward to help manufacturers get the products they need, introducing a suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) that provide unprecedented access to accurate, real-time inventory information about available TI analog and embedded processing products.

“Companies are looking for ways to streamline their ability to better forecast their supply needs and speed time to market – and that means working directly with their suppliers,” said Mark Roberts, senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at TI. “We are excited to be the first semiconductor manufacturer to launch these APIs, giving our customers the clearest visibility into TI’s inventory of authentic products and a more convenient purchasing experience.”

TI store APIs allow customer procurement systems to link directly to TI systems and quickly exchange data digitally. TI customers can use these APIs to customize their ordering process and purchase TI products when they are immediately available. Access to real-time TI inventory data helps procurement teams reduce cost and delays, while improving the accuracy of the information they receive.

Benefits