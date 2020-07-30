Application failure resolution software now supports Java programming

Undo today announced the expansion of its flagship platform, LiveRecorder, to now include support for Java. By enabling programmers with a smarter, faster approach to application failure resolution, LiveRecorder for Java simplifies the process of debugging complex Java applications and provides an exact record of what caused the software to fail. As a result, this empowers teams to rapidly diagnose failures, accelerate Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR), boost developer productivity, and maintain a rapid release cadence.

The plugin extends the core functionality of IntelliJ IDEA to enable developers to record the execution of a failing process and reverse debug errors right from their code editor.

Additional benefits of LiveRecorder for Java include:

Recording a program’s execution down to the instruction level – capturing bugs in the act No time needs to be spent reproducing a bug. A recording provides a 100% reproducible test case of a software failure – ready for analysis & debugging. A recording is portable – share recordings easily with team members to accelerate MTTR.

A powerful integrated reversible debugger Replay recordings of your Java programs forwards and backward to easily find the root cause of defects. LiveRecorder plugs seamlessly into IntelliJ IDEA and developers’ workflow.

Making bug fixing predictable LiveRecorder offers a systematic repeatable debugging workflow -enabling the resolution of even the most challenging bugs. LiveRecorder can also capture intermittent failures that cannot be caught any other way.

Reducing the need for codebase knowledge (democratizing bug fixing) With LiveRecorder, developers without much experience with the codebase can understand and debug just as effectively as your most experienced core engineers.



LiveRecorder is compatible with all mainstream Linux distributions, containerized environments, and hypervisors.