Application-specific MOSFETs increase power density by 58x

Nexperia announced the release of its first 80 V and 100 V application-specific MOSFETs (ASFETs) for hot-swap with an enhanced safe operating area (SOA) in a compact 8×8 mm LFPAK88 package. These new ASFETs are fully optimized for demanding hot-swap and soft-start applications and are qualified to 175°C for use in advanced telecom and computing equipment.

By applying decades of expertise in both advanced silicon and package development, Nexperia’s PSMN2R3-100SSE (100 V, 2.3 mΩ N-channel ASFET) is the leading addition in the portfolio, delivering low RDS(on) and strong linear-mode (safe operating area) performance in a compact 8×8 mm footprint, tailored to meet the requirements of demanding to hot-swap applications. Nexperia has also released PSMN1R9-100SSE (80 V, 1.9 mΩ), an 80 V ASFET that responds to the growing trend for using 48 V power rails in computing servers and other industrial applications where environmental conditions allow for MOSFETs with a lower BVDS rating.

ASFETs with enhanced SOA are becoming increasingly popular within hot-swap and soft-start applications. Their strong linear mode performance is essential to manage in-rush current effectively and reliably when capacitive loads are introduced to the live backplane. Low RDS(on) is also important to minimize I2R losses when the ASFET is fully turned on. Despite the lower RDS(on) and compact package size, Nexperia’s third generation of enhanced SOA technology also achieves 10% SOA improvement compared to previous generations in D2PAK packages (33 A vs 30 A @ 50 V @ 1 ms).

Another innovation from Nexperia is that the new ASFETs for hot-swap have fully characterized SOA at both 25 °C and 125 °C. Fully tested, hot SOA curves are provided within the datasheets, removing the need for design engineers to perform thermal de-rating calculations, and significantly extending the useful hot SOA performance.

Until now, ASFETs for hot-swap and computing applications were limited to much bigger D2PAK packages (16×10 mm). LFPAK88 packages are the ideal replacement for D2PAK, providing up to 60% space efficiency. The PSMN2R3-100SSE has an RDS(on) of only 2.3 mΩ, representing at least a 40% reduction on currently available devices. This results not only in industry-leading power density improvements of 58x but LFPAK88 also offers two times higher ID (max) current rating and ultra-low thermal and electrical resistance. This release combines the best features of Nexperia’s advanced silicon and copper clip packaging technologies, including a smaller footprint, lower RDS(on), and improved SOA performance. Nexperia also offers a range of 25 V, 30 V, 80 V & 100 V ASFETs in a 5×6 mm LFPAK56E package, optimized for lower power applications where a smaller PCB footprint is needed.