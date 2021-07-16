ARM-based DAQs target T&M, condition monitoring apps

ADLINK Technology Inc. added MCM-216 and MCM-218 models to the MCM-210 standalone Ethernet DAQ series. MCM-216/218 Ethernet DAQ, based on ARM Cortex-A9 processors with built-in 16 or 8 channel, 16-bit, provide voltage or current input and can function as a standalone edge device without a host PC. The standalone Ethernet DAQ supports edge computing and includes a built-in web console and RESTful API for periodic machine condition polling.

The MCM-216 and MCM-218 represent a simple, scalable, sustainable edge device to overcome the challenge of mass deployment in IIoT applications. Dual daisy-chainable Ethernet ports eliminate additional networking equipment and extend the usable distance, reducing TCO and boosting overall ROI. Successful applications include semiconductor factory digitization, petrochemical plant monitoring, and wafer feeder vacuum pump monitoring.

The standalone Ethernet DAQ system can perform the tasks of a DAQ system without the complexity and added cost of an embedded system.

Distributed and remote acquisition without distance restriction

Converts data to information for edge analytics

Rich connectivity for easier data transfer to a backend server or SCADA

The MCM-216 /218 models complete the MCM-200 series and provide a full-spectrum edge DAQ solution for factory automation, IIoT, and traditional testing and measurement. The simple, scalable edge device overcomes the challenge of mass deployment for IIoT applications.