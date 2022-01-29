ARM-based processor features octa-core CPU

MediaTek announced its new Kompanio 1380 chip, which offers a new level of performance and best-in-class features for premium Chromebooks such as the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513. The Kompanio 1380 delivers incredible portable computing experiences with superb battery life, all in a compact form factor for slim and lightweight devices.

Key features of Kompanio 1380 include: Powerful processing: Kompanio 1380 features an octa-core CPU with four high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds up to 3GHz for improved responsiveness. For gamers, its five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU supports fast and vivid visuals, while the quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X ensures there is plenty of data bandwidth; MediaTek APU 3.0: This powerful multi-core AI processor accelerates AI-camera and AI-voice applications while also optimizing battery life; 4K60 HDR Display Support. The chip supports up to two 4K 60Hz displays, or one 4K 60Hz display plus two 4K 30Hz displays, giving device makers a wide variety of resolution, performance, and external connectivity choices to meet any product design aspiration; AV1 Hardware Decoding: The chip’s advanced decoding features mean that consumers can stream 4K movies and TV shows with the best quality settings, while also enjoying longer battery life; Voice Assistant Ready: Kompanio 1380 comes with a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) that provides ultra-low power voice on wakeup (VoW) capabilities for a wide variety of voice assistant services; Ultra-fast Connectivity: The chip is ready for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, enabling the fastest wireless data transfers;