Arm MCU dev system includes Compiler, Linker, Runtime, Floating-Point libraries

Embedded Studio V5 for Arm processorsThe newly released SEGGER Embedded Studio V5 for Arm processors comes with the company’s Compiler, Linker, Runtime and Floating-Point libraries included. All components are designed from the ground up for use in embedded systems and work seamlessly to help generate extremely small programs.

A program which blinks an LED – a ‘blinky’ – on a typical Cortex-M microcontroller unit can be written in C or C++, with a total size of less than 100bytes. Terminal output (printf) can be done in real time using RTT, SWO or semi-hosting with host-side formatting, keeping even the standard ‘Hello World’ program to no more than a few hundred bytes.

Just like SEGGER’s SystemView and Ozone platforms, Embedded Studio can be used on Windows, Linux and macOS operating systems – in keeping with the company’s cross-platform philosophy.

Embedded Studio can be downloaded without registration and used free of charge for educational and non-commercial purposes, as well as evaluated (without code size, feature, or time limit) on all platforms.

