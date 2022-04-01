Arm version 6 SDK offers real-time memory management

SEGGER’s Embedded Studio for Arm Version 6 now offers real-time memory management which improves efficiency and response time for allocating and freeing up memory, enabling hard real-time to applications written in C++.

This brings Embedded Studio for Arm to the same level as the recently announced Embedded Studio Version 6 for RISC-V.

Embedded Studio supports development for any Arm-based microcontroller, including Cortex-M, Cortex-A/R, and legacy cores Arm7, Arm9, and Arm11.

Embedded Studio comes with a C++17 Compiler and C++17 Standard Library, combining the efficiency and compact code of SEGGER’s emRun runtime and emFloat floating-point libraries, plus the SEGGER Linker, optimized for C++ applications.