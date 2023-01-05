ASA-chipset delivers aggregate throughput of >64 Gbps

AVIVA Links Inc. announced the industry’s first Automotive Serdes Alliance (ASA)-based chipset delivering an aggregate throughput of more than 64 Gigabits per second. Automobile manufacturers have been pushing for standards-based advanced connectivity solutions for the development of the latest generation of autonomous driving and software-defined vehicles. AVIVA’s highly integrated and secure end-to-end connectivity solutions meet these needs by moving vast amounts of data at the highest speeds, enabling ultra-high resolution cameras, LiDARs, radars, and other sensors.

AVIVA will showcase the best-in-class capabilities of these chipsets at a live demo at CES 2023. As part of the demonstration, AVIVA will highlight how its chipset supports high-speed video communication over an ASA link for in-vehicle remote sensor applications.

AVIVA’s scalable portfolio of ICs and software stacks will enable OEMs to develop highly optimized solutions, while significantly exceeding the performance, power, and solution size metrics of the more traditional solutions in use today. Some of the key features of the chipset include: Highest Link Speed – Quad port devices support an aggregated bandwidth of 64 Gigabits per second, with up to 16G line rate per port; Lowest Power Consumption – Time Division Duplex (TDD) PHY architecture reduces the power consumption per gigabit to less than half compared to other standards-based solutions, enabling smaller camera and sensor modules with better thermals; Highest Reliability Links – Non-overlapping signals and Forward Error Correction (FEC) ensure highly robust links with excellent Signal-to-Noise ratios (SNR). This eliminates the need for re-transmission and ensures the lowest deterministic latency.