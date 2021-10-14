Ashcroft wins coveted LEAP Award in Sensors & Switches

The field-proven Ashcroft sealed, explosion-proof E2X & E2F industrial pressure transducers for use in hazardous locations has garnered a LEAP Award in the Switches & Sensors category.

More than 100 entries were received for the annual competition which celebrates the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 12 engineering and academic professionals.

In the past, most sealed pressure transducers were not been able to be calibrated in the field. Upon checking the calibration and finding it out of tolerance, the transducer would need to be replaced. With the E2X or E2F transducer, the user can perform the simple calibration procedure and put the transducer back in service. Offset and span adjustments are incorporated within the housing and can be externally adjusted with a magnet.

Each is equipped with accurate and reliable sensing technology, with pressure ranges from vacuum to 20,000 psi as well as absolute ranges up to 500 psia. Models E2F (explosion proof) and E2X (explosion-proof /intrinsically safe) carry FM, ATEX, and IECEx approvals as well as an IP66 or 67, NEMA 4X rated enclosure to protect against water and humidity.

The engineer is now able to use low-cost sealed explosion-proof transducers in their equipment or process which can be recalibrated at regular intervals ensuring the equipment or process will always be operating correctly. Additionally, costs can be reduced by not having to replace other sealed transducers which cannot be calibrated, or not buying very expensive smart process transmitters and calibration tools.