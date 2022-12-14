ASIC-based MXM modules sport AI inference processors

Aetina has launched the first-ever MXM module that is powered by Hailo-8 AI inference processors. The ASIC-based MXM 3.1 module—AI-MXM-H84A—is designed for different AI applications, to boost their performance; the applications include automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) in logistics, virtual fence systems in manufacturing, as well as other kinds of autonomous machines and computer vision systems.
Aetina AI-MXM-H84A modules feature four Hailo-8 AI processors, providing up to 104 Tera-Operations Per Second (TOPS) AI performance with best-in-class power efficiency to speed up deployment of neural network (NN) and deep learning (DL) processes on edge devices by AI developers. The Hailo-8 AI accelerator allows edge devices to run DL applications at full scale with superb efficiency, effectiveness, and sustainability. Due to its small-sized form factor, the high-performance MXM 3.1 type B module can be easily integrated into a variety of embedded systems by developers and system integrators to handle heavy inference workloads with low latency.
Aetina offers technical services and support for the users of the AI-MXM-H84A module. Users can also benefit from Hailo’s software suite which helps shorten the AI projects development cycles.