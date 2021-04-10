ASIC reference design aimed at Functional Safety apps contains independent FuSa monitor

Sondrel has announced the second in its family of reference designs for ASICs that provide a framework to support a customer’s own IP, which results in a faster time to market and lower risk. The SFA250A is aimed at Functional Safety (FuSa) applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and contains an independent FuSa monitor compliant to ISO 26262 ASIL D – ASIC Safety Subsystem (ASS).

Individual subsystems are responsible for the detection and, where applicable, the correction of errors. The SFA 250A has been designed to be easy to adapt to suit the support needs of the customer’s IP as it is scalable, both in terms of function and performance, as well as modular as multiple versions can be combined to form larger solutions.