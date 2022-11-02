ASIL B power management IC targets automotive cameras

Renesas Electronics Corporation unveiled an innovative automotive power management IC (PMIC) for next-generation automotive camera applications. The RAA271082 is a versatile ISO-26262-compliant multi-rail power IC with a primary high-voltage synchronous buck regulator, two secondary low-voltage synchronous buck regulators, and a low-voltage LDO regulator. It offers four overvoltage and Undervoltage (OV/UV) monitors, I2C communications, a configurable general-purpose I/O pin, and a dedicated reset output/fault indicator. To meet stringent ASIL B metrics, the RAA271082 includes a second independent reference for OV/UV monitors, built-in self-test at power-up, independent OV/UV monitoring, and continuous CRC error checking on internal registers and I2C communications.

The highly integrated RAA271082 provides a universal power solution for automotive cameras. It is an ideal companion for Renesas’ Automotive High-Definition Link (AHL) technology that enables car manufacturers to deliver high-definition video using low-cost cables and connectors. The new PMIC simplifies power supply design for automotive camera applications requiring functional safety compliance, modules that include surrounding view/satellite, rearview, driver monitor, and e-mirror. The RAA271082 supports the power requirements of almost any combination of an image sensor, image signal processor (ISP), and encoder technology, while also supporting direct-from-battery as well as power-over coax supply.

In addition to imaging systems, the RAA271082’s high integration and comprehensive safety features make it an excellent solution for 16- and 32-bit automotive MCUs in a variety of applications.

Key Features of the RAA271082 PMIC include: Developed on an ISO-26262 compliant process, to support system safety goals reaching ASIL B; High degree of programmability supports a wide assortment of automotive image sensors from all major vendors; Provides 1A output current capability per switching regulator to support the growing power demands of the latest generation of high-resolution automotive image sensors; Supports general-purpose automotive MCUs with integrated reset generation, watchdog timer, and programmable GPIO; Integrates multiple components and functions to reduce overall power consumption;

Renesas has developed a Winning Combination to assist customers in designing automotive camera systems using both the RAA271082 and AHL: Full Digital Cluster AHL. Renesas Winning Combinations have technically vetted system architectures that work together seamlessly to bring an optimized low-risk design for a faster time to market. Renesas offers more than 300 Winning Combinations with a wide range of products from its portfolio.

The RAA271082 is available today, along with the RTKA271082DE0000BU Evaluation Board.