ASIL-D PMIC integrates wheel-speed sensor interface

Allegro MicroSystems has introduced the A81415, an ASIL-D-certified power management IC with an integrated wheel-speed sensor interface for brake-by-wire and electromechanical braking systems. The device decodes 2-level, PWM and 3-level AK wheel-speed protocols, integrates a buck-boost pre-regulator and five LDO regulators, and supports 12 V and 48 V architectures when paired with the APM81815 pre-regulator. By eliminating up to nine external components and reducing PCB area requirements, it is intended to simplify corner-module design in space-constrained automotive applications.