Eight-channel input module handles bridge, current, voltage, and IEPE measurements

The IBIV-8 module for Daxus DXS-100 and SmartCorder DDX-100 data acquisition systems incorporates internal bridge completion, shunt calibration, and support for the most common bridge resistance values, making the IBIV-8 a candidate for bridge-based sensors and strain measurements. The IBIV-8 also offers unparalleled flexibility allowing users to perform a variety of measurements in a single module.

Offering eight input channels, the IBIV-8 reduces the cost per channel by as much as 38% versus existing modules and competitive offerings. Available with 10-pin Lemo or D-Sub connectors, the IBIV-8 simplifies wiring, and built-in hardware-based counter and timer functions eliminate the need for additional hardware.

Product features include:

Simultaneous sampling at up to 100 kS/sec/ch

5 measurement ranges (±10 V, ±2 V, ±200 mV, ±50 mV, and ±20 mV)

Full 24-bit resolution across selected measurement range

High accuracy (±0.03% for 10 V, 2 V and 200 mV attenuator settings)

Supports 120, 350, 500, and 1,000-Ω bridge resistances

Software-selectable Internal ¼ and ½ bridge completion (120 and 350 Ω) and shunt calibration

10-pin Lemo or D-Sub connector options

Built-in counter and timer functions

All AstroNova Test and Measurement products are designed and manufactured in the USA and supported by a global team of engineers.

