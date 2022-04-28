Attenuators cover DC to 2 GHz

Model series 351-276-XXX* are a line of 50 Ω fixed attenuators that produce attenuation values between 40 and 80 dB in 1 dB increments. These devices are rated 2-Watts average power with 1.40:1 maximum VSWR. The operating frequency range is DC – 2000 MHz, the operating temperature range is -55°C to +100°C and the RF connectors are SMA male / SMA female. Useful for analyzing harmonic signals or isolating a device under test, these attenuators reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar applications, and high precision applications such as military and defense programs.