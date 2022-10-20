ATX motherboard features Alder Lake-S processor architecture

Axiomtek is introducing the IMB540, a superior industrial ATX motherboard featuring the LGA1700 socket for the 12th generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors (code name: Alder Lake-S). In addition to providing high computing performance, the IMB540 ATX motherboard features quad displays and dual GPU expansion, delivering intelligent workload optimization and highly scalable graphics for next-gen edge IoT applications.

The Axiomtek’s IMB540 is built with Intel R680E chipset and features ranging CPU options with the 12th generation Intel Core, Intel Pentium, and Intel Celeron processors. In addition to this, it is equipped with four DDR4-3200 ECC/non-ECC un-buffered Long-DIMM slots with a total capacity of 128GB. This motherboard has a total of five PCIe slots ­– two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and three PCIe x4 slots ­– for GPU, AI acceleration, frame grabber, NIC, and motion control card configurations. The networking interfaces consist of a 2.5GbE LAN port with time-sensitive networking (TSN), a GbE LAN port, as well as a PCIe Mini Card slot with SIM slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/LTE connectivity. Featuring Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the IMB540 supports up to four independent displays via HDMI, DVI-D, VGA, and DisplayPort++.

For storage, there are four SATA 3.0 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10 and additional storage is available via an M.2 Key M 2280 slot with PCIe x4 signal for NVMe SSD. The USB interface support includes four USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 3.2 Gen1, and five USB 2.0 ports. The board is further equipped with four RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, 8-channel programmable digital I/O, one HD Codec audio, one SMBus, and one PS/2 keyboard and mouse. Likewise, to ensure reliable performance across platforms, the well-designed industrial ATX motherboard can withstand a wide operating temperature range from 0°C to 60°C. It supports onboard Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) to provide hardware-based data protection. In addition, the IMB540 supports Windows 10 and Linux operating systems.

The IMB540 is available for purchase now.