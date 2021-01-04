AutomationDirect adds Quabbin multiconductor cable with twisted triads

Quabbin multiconductor cable with twisted triads has been added to AutomationDirect’s current offering of instrumentation cable. These 300V UL cables with 18 or 20 AWG wire sizes are offered as 1, 2, 4 or 8 overall shielded triads, or individually shielded 2, 4, or 8-twisted triads with an overall shield.

The overall shielded cables have an aluminum/polyester foil shield with 100% coverage and a tinned copper continuous drain wire for protection against external electrical noise interference. Cables with both individually shielded pairs and an overall shield have aluminum/polyester foil shields with separate tinned copper continuous drain wires.

Individual conductor triads are stranded bare copper with black, white and red PVC insulation; the black PVC outer jacket is sunlight and moisture resistant.

The UL ITC/PLTC listed triad cables are available cut-to-length in 1-foot increments starting at $0.25 / ft. (20-ft. min).

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/instrumentation-cable