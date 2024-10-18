Automotive board connectors handle harsh environments

Hirose has designed a two-piece FPC/FFC-to-board connector for harsh environment applications including automotive. Featuring a center lock design, the TF70 Series allows for easy, one-handed insertion and removal, ensuring durable performance with a locking strength of more than 40N. A guide key prevents mis-insertion, and a clear tactile click indicates complete and proper mating.

Assembly involves inserting the FPF/FFC into the plug housing and securing it with the retainer, enhancing efficiency and reducing complexity. This design eliminates traditional terminals, thereby decreasing weight and conserving space by using FPC/FFC instead of discrete wires. The design incorporates safe design features to prevent electric shock, mis-insertion, and incorrect mounting, addressing key safety concerns in automotive electronics

The TF70 Series has a narrow pitch of 0.5 mm and a compact design that significantly reduces the size and weight of end products. An operating temperature of -40°C to +105°C makes the TF70 Series ideal for automotive and other harsh environment applications.

The TF70 Series is available in right angle and straight angle connection methods for flexible board design.

The connector is available in a 50-position version.