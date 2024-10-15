Automotive camera offers 150dB raw output and 140dB HDR

e-con Systems introduces STURDeCAM34, an IP69K-rated 3MP automotive multi-camera designed for automotive and industrial applications. The camera utilizes onsemi’s AR0341AT CMOS image sensor, offering up to 150dB in raw data output. It supports synchronized multi-camera setups, allowing connection of up to 8 cameras to NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin via GMSL2 interface.

STURDeCAM34 features 140 dB HDR imaging capability across the automotive temperature range. The camera incorporates e-con Systems’ GMSL hot-plugging/unplugging technology, enabling connection or disconnection while the system is running. An onboard ISP allows for image quality enhancement and customization.

The device includes a stream health monitoring and recovery feature, which monitors the sensor, ISP, and GMSL link to maintain operational reliability in automotive use cases.