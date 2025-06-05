Automotive communication extender adds CAN, CAN FD, LIN, and SPI protocol support for multi-ECU testing

Infineon Technologies AG announced a collaboration with Typhoon HIL, a provider of Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) simulation solutions, to deliver a real-time development and test environment for xEV powertrain systems. The integrated solution supports automotive engineering teams working with Infineon’s AURIX™ TC3x/TC4x automotive microcontrollers (MCUs).

The HIL simulation and test solution uses Typhoon’s HIL simulator for motor drive, on-board charger, BMS, and power electronics emulation. Engineers can access the system through a plug-and-play interface via the Infineon TriBoard Interface Card.

Developers of xEV components including motor drives, battery management systems, on-board chargers, and DC-DC converters use Controller Hardware-in-the-Loop (C-HIL) alongside Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) and simulation-based approaches to iterate faster in prototyping and test cycles. The Typhoon real-time HIL platform provides AURIX customers with a design and test environment that accelerates automotive solution development.

The solution includes Typhoon HIL Simulators for real-time digital testing, testbed hardware and software tools, and the Infineon TriBoard Interface Card. The interface card supports Infineon AURIX TC3xx and TC4xx evaluation boards and connects directly to DIN41612 connectors on the HIL Simulator front panel.

Engineers benefit from streamlined validation workflows, faster design and testing processes, and reduced development costs and complexity. Typhoon HIL’s “Automotive Communication Extender” product, based on an AURIX TC3xx processor, provides communication interfaces supporting CAN, CAN FD, LIN, and SPI protocols for connecting multiple heterogenous ECUs under test.

The partnership enables MCU developers to develop and test AURIX-based controllers before hardware design completion. Customers can accelerate design and test operations while reducing costs through this integrated approach.

The TriBoard Interface Card is available at https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/partners/design-partners/typhoon-hil/. Additional information on using Typhoon HIL’s platform with Infineon AURIX microcontrollers is available at https://www.typhoon-hil.com/products/hil-interfaces/hil-infineon-interface-cards.

