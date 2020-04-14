Automotive-compliant CMOS clock buffers deliver low jitter, low skew, low-power operation

Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of its new family of automotive-compliant HYPERLINK designed for low power operation in ambient temperatures of up to 105°C, as found in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment applications, and automotive gateways.

The increasing sophistication of automotive electronics has led to more complex system clock trees. The increased number of clock signals has created a demand for clock buffers that can deliver low jitter and low skew, while minimizing system power.

Implemented using a low-power CMOS process, the clock buffer family operates from an input voltage of between 1.5V and 3.3V. All clock inputs are aligned and synchronized, which maintains low skew, and the CMOS design introduces minimal phase noise, resulting in very low additive jitter.

PI6C49CB04xQ (one single-ended input, four single-ended outputs). All inputs and outputs are compatible with LVCMOS/LVTTL signal levels. The parts are qualified to AECQ-100 with full PPAP support and they are manufactured in IATF16949 certified facilities. The family includes the HYPERLINK (one differential input, one single-ended output), HYPERLINK (one single-ended input, two single-ended outputs), and HYPERLINK (one single-ended input, four single-ended outputs). All inputs and outputs are compatible with LVCMOS/LVTTL signal levels. The parts are qualified to AECQ-100 with full PPAP support and they are manufactured in IATF16949 certified facilities.

The parts are available now in an 8-pin SOIC package priced at $1.50 each in 2500 piece quantities.