Automotive-compliant, current limit power switch can be set between 125mA and 1735mA

Diodes Incorporated introduces the AP22653Q programmable current limiting power switch. Streamlining power system design and assuring ongoing reliability, this automotive-compliant device provides a controlled and protected power path. It is rated to handle continuous load currents of up to 1.5A. Key applications include protection of vehicle USB ports and ECU supply rails, and infotainment and telematics subsystems.

With a tight accuracy margin of ±7% at high current levels, the AP22653Q’s current limit threshold can be simply set anywhere between 125mA to 1735mA via the use of standard value external resistors. The device’s controlled rise and fall times help to mitigate the effect of surges during turn on/off. In addition, its 5μs short circuit response helps avoid situations requiring system shutdown/restart.

The AP22653Q has a 55mΩ (typical) on-resistance, which significantly reduces power loss and voltage drop at high load currents. The reverse-current protection integrated into this device safeguards against reverse currents when peripherals are being externally powered. Overtemperature protection and Undervoltage lockout features are also included. An operational temperature range of -40°C to 125°C is supported.

The AP22653Q power switch is qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, is manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and is PPAP capable. It is supplied in a compact SOT26 package and has a unit cost of $0.22 in 1000 piece quantities.