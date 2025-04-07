Automotive data logger syncs timestamps below 100 ns

TTTech Auto announces the launch of the PM-350, the latest addition to its Automotive Data Logger family, designed specifically for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) verification and validation. Optimized as a new addition to the Automotive Data Logger family for SDVs, advancing the latest evolution of PM-200, the PM-350 represents the latest innovation in capturing high-speed automotive Ethernet, ensuring vehicle safety by freedom from interference on the communication level. In addition, it supports the logging of traditional interfaces, including CAN FD, LIN, and FlexRay, making it a versatile tool for modern automotive testing.

The PM-350 is a high-performance automotive data logger with unmatched user experience through optimized onboard keypad and display, and easily expandable through a variety of capture modules. Equipped with two NVMe M.2 SSDs, each one offering up to 4TB of industrial-grade storage, the PM-350 ensures high recording rates while minimizing power consumption.

As a pioneering innovation, the PM-350 also introduces a new hot-swap feature allowing users to seamlessly exchange SSDs during active sessions without disrupting operations or risking data loss.

Fully programmable with an open API and diagnostic protocol support, the PM-350 excels in SDV functional testing, fleet management, and test drives. Its software-defined device configuration enables remote data analysis and distribution, enhancing agility and reducing testing costs.

Key Benefits: High-speed data logging via Automotive Ethernet 100/1000Base-T1; Capturing data via Ethernet up to 10GBase-T; Precise, synchronized data capture with centralized timestamp resolution below 100 ns; Uninterrupted flexibility with hot-swappable removable storage; Robust diagnostics with standard protocols like DLT over IPv4 and IPv6; Fast data analysis and sharing through Remote Data Logger & Fleet Management; Cascading multiple devices with unique timestamps.

The PM-350 is set to revolutionize the way automotive data logging is conducted, offering unparalleled performance and flexibility for the next generation of software-defined vehicles. The product will debut at the upcoming Automotive Testing Expo 2025 in Stuttgart, May 20 to 22.