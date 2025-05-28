Automotive detector offers selectable hysteresis from 0% to 9% with AEC-Q100 compliance

ABLIC has launched the S-19116 Series automotive high-voltage detector. The device features a detection response time of 6.8μs maximum while maintaining current consumption of 2.0μA typical during operation.

The S-19116 Series addresses functional safety requirements in automotive applications where overvoltage protection is critical for MCUs and sensors powered through battery regulators. The device detects voltage irregularities and enables safe MCU reset procedures. Traditional voltage monitoring systems typically operate with response times ranging from tens to hundreds of microseconds, while the S-19116 achieves a 6.8μs maximum response time.

Technical specifications include an operation voltage range of 3.0V to 36.0V and a voltage detection range of 8.0V to 24.0V. Detection voltage accuracy is ±1.5% across the operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C. The device offers selectable hysteresis widths of 0%, 2.3%, 5%, and 9%. Release delay time is 10ms typical with a 3.3nF capacitor.

The SENSE pin accepts input voltages from 30V to 45V, allowing negative voltage application and direct connection upstream of reverse current protection diodes. This configuration enables direct monitoring of ignition and battery voltages in automotive ECU applications. The device is available in SOT-23-5 and HSNT-6 packages, with the HSNT-6 measuring 1.96mm × 2.46mm × 0.5mm in thickness.

The S-19116 Series undergoes three-temperature testing and is designed for AEC-Q100 compliance with PPAP support. Target applications include DC/DC converters, on-board chargers, ADAS domain controllers, battery management systems, and inverters across automotive systems, including engines, transmissions, ABS, and electric vehicle platforms.