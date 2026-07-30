Automotive eFuse supports 34.5 A loads

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced the SPOC™ Wire Guard BTS80009 SWPx 1ES, a 12 V automotive eFuse with an SPI interface for software-defined vehicle power distribution. The device integrates a protected high-side switch, I²t wire protection, current sensing, diagnostics and software-configurable protection parameters for applications requiring failure isolation, wire protection and power-supply availability. It supports currents up to 34.5 A, includes idle-mode current consumption of a few µA for permanently powered loads and is offered as a Safety Element out of Context for systems up to ASIL-D under ISO 26262.