Automotive Ethernet products feature YANG-based configuration

Driven by the need for higher bandwidth, advanced features, enhanced security, and standardization, automotive OEMs are transitioning to Ethernet solutions. Automotive Ethernet provides the necessary infrastructure to support Software-Defined Networking by centralizing control, enabling flexible configurations and real-time data transfer. To provide OEMs with comprehensive Ethernet solutions, Microchip Technology announces its new family of LAN969x Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Switches and VelocityDRIVE Software Platform (SP), which is a turnkey Ethernet switch software solution and Configuration Tool (CT) based on standardized YANG models.

The combination of LAN969x devices and VelocityDRIVE SP, the industry’s first integration of CORECONF YANG, offers an innovative industry-standard network configuration solution. The CORECONF YANG standard aims to empower designers by separating software development from the hardware network layer. This reduces complexity and costs and accelerates the time to market.

The high-performance LAN969x Ethernet switches are powered by a 1 GHz single-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU and feature multi-gigabit capabilities with scalable bandwidths from 46 Gbps to 102 Gbps. Advanced Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is designed to meet precise timing and reliability requirements of applications like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The LAN969x switch family is designed to support ASIL B Functional Safety and AEC-Q100 Automotive Qualification standards, offering high reliability and safety for automotive applications. The devices are optimized for systems with a small embedded-memory footprint and feature secure and fast boot capabilities using integrated ECC SRAM for code execution, which eliminates the need for expensive external DDR memory.

As in-vehicle networking continues to increase, software solutions like VelocityDRIVE SP are necessary for customers to configure and manage their networking systems. The LAN969x switch family joins Microchip’s portfolio of automotive Ethernet solutions, which includes 10 Mbps to 1000 Mbps PHY transceivers, controllers, switches, and endpoints. For more information about Microchip’s automotive Ethernet solutions, visit the web page.

The LAN969x devices are supported by the LAN9692 VelocityDRIVE Evaluation Board and VelocityDRIVE Configuration Tool (CT).

The LAN9691, LAN9692 and LAN9693 are available in production quantities. The VelocityDRIVE Software Platform is available to download.