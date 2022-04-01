Automotive flash memory devices available in capacities to 512 GB

KIOXIA America, Inc. announced that it has started sampling new Automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices. The new lineup utilizes KIOXIA cutting-edge BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and is available in capacities from 64 gigabytes (GB) to 512GB to support the various requirements of evolving automotive applications that elevate driver experiences.

The storage requirements for automotive applications continue to increase as infotainment systems and ADAS in cars become more sophisticated. UFS is well-suited to support the high-performance and density needs of these applications. The new devices support a wide temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), meet AEC4-Q100 Grade2 requirements, and offer enhanced reliability capabilities that increasingly complex automotive applications require.

The sequential read and write performance of the Automotive UFS Ver. 3.1 device is significantly improved by approximately 2.2x and 6x respectively, over previous generation devices5. These performance gains contribute to faster system startup and OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.