Automotive fuses carry 1 kVdc ratings

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the new EV1K Series Fuses, the first Automotive Grade fuse with a rating of 1000 Vdc. They are designed and tested to meet the overcurrent circuit protection needs of the eMoblilty market, specifically Electric Vehicle (EV) applications.

The EV1K provides overcurrent protection in EV high-voltage power supply applications, including: On-board chargers (OBCs); Battery distribution units (BDUs); Battery packs; DC/DC converter; Traction motor inverter; Auxiliary loads;

The EV1K series fuse offers these key benefits: Rated for 1000 Vdc with interrupting rating of 30,000 A and 60−125 A nominal amperage ratings; Compact body size of 25 x 73 mm with end caps incorporating integrated bolt-down terminals is durable against mechanical vibration and shock, which increases product life and longevity; Operating temperature range from -55˚ C to 125˚ C and humidity resistance provides reliable protection in a wide variety of environments; An environmentally-friendly component is RoHS compliant, halogen-free, and 100% Pb free;

The EV1K series fuse is available in bulk packages of 60pcs per box.