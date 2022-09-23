Automotive gigabit ethernet switch sports optical ports

KDPOF introduces the first automotive Ethernet switch EVB9351-AUT-SW-NXP with five 1000BASE-RH optical ports, each comprised of KDPOF’s KD9351 FOT and KD1053 PHY IC.

The EVB9351-AUT-SW-NXP automotive Ethernet switchboard has two SJA1110 switches from NXP on board. This part integrates an ARM Cortex-M7 @200MHz processor for autonomous and secure operation: 512 kB integrated SRAM as Instruction Tightly Coupled Memory (ITCM) and 256 kB integrated SRAM as Data Tightly Coupled Memory (DTCM). It further contains a double-precision floating-point unit and a memory protection unit. Boot time is less than 100 ms with 512 kB firmware with authentication. The switch has selectable I/O voltages (1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V) to aid in design flexibility. It provides a small footprint of 14 mm by 14 mm (LFBGA256) and a package with a 0.8 mm pitch. It is automotive AEC-Q100 qualified, and compliant with ISO 26262, and ASIL-B. 2.5 Gb/s operation is supported for two SGMII ports. The board has five optical 1000/100BASE-RH ports, 12 100BASE-T1 ports, and one NXP SABRE expansion connector.

With the KD9351 optical interface, KDPOF complements the proven KD1053 digital interface IC, thus providing a full optical port for in-vehicle gigabit connectivity. The assembly of the FOT and the IC is simplified, and the connector offers snap-fit without soldering. The devices form a complete automotive 1000BASE-RHC physical layer. Constructing the trans-impedance amplifier, photodiode, LED driver and LED as one single device significantly lowers costs.

Optical Ethernet connectivity perfectly solves the challenges and electrical interference in vehicles thanks to its electromagnetic compatibility, reliability, and low cost. Applications include safe Ethernet backbones, smart antenna modules, and sensor connections for ADAS and audio/video.