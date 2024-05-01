Automotive-grade 20 Gbps video switch targets infotainment and ADAS systems

Diodes Incorporated has introduced the PI3WVR14412Q, an automotive-compliant 20Gbps 1:2 video switch for in-cabin infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications. This device features a space-saving design and is qualified for elevated temperatures.

The switch has four high-speed lanes with a 10GHz bandwidth to handle DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, MIPI DPHY/CPHY, USB 3.2, and LVDS connections. In addition, there are switches for hot-plug detection (HPD), HDMI display data channel (DDC), and DisplayPort auxiliary (AUX) signals. Low insertion loss, low return loss, and low channel-to-channel crosstalk ensure excellent signal integrity.

Capable of passing high-speed differential signals up to 1.2V peak-to-peak, the PI3WVR14412Q allows a common-mode voltage from 0V to the supply rail, which can be up to 3.3V. This wide voltage range permits DC signal coupling, enabling designers to save PCB space otherwise needed for AC-coupling capacitors.

The PI3WVR14412Q is automotive-compliant*—qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 2, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and supports PPAP documents. The wide ambient operating-temperature range, from -40°C to 105°C, permits deployment in challenging environments or locations exposed to direct sunlight.

The PI3WVR14412Q is supplied in a 3mm x 6mm, 40-pin, leadless surface-mount TQFN package, and is available at $1.50 in 3,500-piece quantities.