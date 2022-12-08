Automotive-grade chip resistors excel at handling pulses

High-reliability chip resistors can be more difficult to find and even more so when there are pulse handling requirements. Typically, the manufacturing process for thick film chip resistors allows for variation in the calibration trim, leading to variation in pulse handling performance.

Stackpole’s recently released RPCA series addresses all these needs. The RPCA has limited to no calibration trim, providing reliable and repeatable pulse handling behavior. The RPCA is fully AEC-Q200 compliant, which assures a high level of long-term reliability.

Applications for the RPCA include switching power supplies, motor controls, thermostats and oven controls, defibrillators, small appliances, electric hand tools, welding equipment, industrial equipment.

Pricing for the RPCA depends on size, value, and tolerance.

For more information about Stackpole products, contact Stackpole Electronics, Inc. at 3110 Edwards Mill Rd., Suite 207, Raleigh, NC 27612; phone 919-850-9500; email mark…@seielect.com; or visit our website at www.seielect.com.