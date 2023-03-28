Automotive-grade current sensors aids designers in maximizing autonomy range of EVs

One of the biggest issues in the EV sector is the need to develop vehicles that can travel the furthest possible distances between charges and so design engineers are continually searching for sensors that can offer the superior levels of efficiency and accuracy they require.

The CAB 1500 is the latest member of LEM’s CAB series of automotive-grade design sensors that use the properties of fluxgate transducer technology to deliver the high accuracy and low offset required for reliable coulomb counting – measuring the discharging current of Li-ion batteries to estimate their state of charge (SoC). The CAB series is renowned for compliance with the ISO 26262 functional safety standard (to automotive safety integrity level C) as well as easy application through a controller area network (CAN) interface offering 500 kbps.

Backed by LEM’s 50 years of experience in developing electrical measurement solutions, the CAB 1500 open loop fluxgate sensor – equipped with electronic mechanisms and software that guarantee the levels of reliability required by BMSs – can be busbar or panel mounted and combines best-in-class resolution up to 0.1% with the lowest offset and highest accuracy.

As well as offering an extended current range of up to ±1500A and compatibility with 800V applications to the IEC 60664-1 standard, the new sensor boasts non-intrusive measurement for full galvanic isolation up to 2.5kV. Other features include low power consumption VS shunt technology and 0.5% total error over temperatures from -40°C to +85°C.