Automotive-grade inductors handle 200 mA to 1400 mA

Bourns, Inc. announced its CWF1610A, CWF1612A, and CWF2012A Series chip inductors. These AEC-Q200-compliant, automotive-grade inductors feature high inductance, high current, and high self-resonant frequency in a compact form factor. The features enable excellent power handling and filtering at high frequency, making the three new chip inductor series superior power conversion solutions in RF signal processing, resonant circuits, decoupling, noise filters, and low current DC power lines found in a broad variety of automotive, power, audio, and mobile designs.

The CWF1610A, CWF1612A, and CWF2012A Series all have wirewound construction on a ferrite core to provide minimal resistance and exceptional noise filtering across a wide frequency range. As an example, the CWF1610A Series offers saturation current from 200 mA up to 1700 mA, rated current from 200 to 1400 mA, and an extended operating temperature range of -55 to +125 °C.

The Bourns CWF1610A, CWF1612A, and CWF2012A Chip Inductor Series are available now through Bourns’ authorized distribution partners and are RoHS* compliant and halogen free**