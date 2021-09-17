Automotive-grade polymer chip caps exhibit low DCL, benign failure mode

AVX Corporation released the new TCO Series high-temperature, automotive-grade polymer chip capacitors, which are rated for operating temperatures up to 150°C at category voltage and meet AEC-Q200 Stress Test Qualification for Passive Components requirements, which ensure stable performance at 85°C, 85% relative humidity, and rated voltage for up to 1,000 hours. Based on AVX’s field-proven TCQ Series automotive polymer capacitors, the new TCO Series chip capacitors are manufactured in an IATF-16949-certified facility and feature robust J-lead constructions comprised of tantalum anodes, tantalum pentoxide (Ta 2 O 5 ) dielectrics, and conductive polymer electrodes that exhibit a benign failure mode under recommended use conditions. The series also exhibits low DCL (0.1CV) and basic reliability of 1% per 1,000 hours at 85°C and rated voltage with 0.1Ω/V series impedance and 60% confidence, and is ideally suited for use in high-temperature, low- and medium-power automotive, industrial, and telecommunications applications.

TCO Series capacitors are currently available as D-case (EIA Metric 7343-31) components rated MSL 3 per J-STD-020 and for 10µF ±20% tolerance, 50VDC at 105°C, a maximum of 50µA DCL, 150mΩ maximum ESR at 100kHz, and operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +150°C, but several other codes are actively in development. They are also RoHS compliant, lead-free compatible, and capable of withstanding three reflow cycles at 260°C. Ideal applications for the series include automotive cabin control, infotainment, and comfort systems; body electronics that manage safety, power management, and diagnostic systems; and aftermarket electronics such as dash cams, radar detectors, navigation systems, subwoofers, amplifiers, and headrest monitors; as well as DC/DC converters and coupling/decoupling circuits in industrial and telecommunications equipment.

TCO Series capacitors are shipped on seven- or 13-inch pure tin reels for automated assembly and lead-time for the series is currently 20 weeks.