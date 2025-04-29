Automotive-grade sensors operate across extended temperature range from -40 °C to 175 °C

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the XENSIV TLE4960x magnetic switch family. Developed in accordance with ISO 26262, the TLE4960x switches integrate diagnostic functions to support functional safety applications with requirements up to ASIL B. They are the only ASIL-B-compliant switches on the market that can address a wide range of automotive applications, including window regulators, sunroof actuators, and seat adjustment. In addition, the devices are AEC-Q100 compliant and qualified to Grade 0, ensuring robust performance in harsh environments.

The TLE4960x devices are designed to measure the magnetic field orthogonal to the printed circuit board in the Z-direction and feature an open-drain output for speed information. They also include integrated overcurrent and overtemperature protection. Housed in a standardized SOT23-3 SMD package, the sensors require only 1.6 mA and operate across an extended temperature range from -40°C to 175°C. Their excellent temperature stability makes them ideal for harsh automotive environments.

The XENSIV TLE4960x magnetic switch family can be ordered now.