Automotive-grade silicon PIN photodiode delivers peak sensitivity of 950 nm

The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new Automotive Grade 4-quadrant silicon PIN photodiode in a standard surface-mount package. Enabling a variety of sensor and control applications for the automotive, consumer, and industrial markets, the Vishay Semiconductors K857PH combines high photosensitivity with low 0.1 percent crosstalk and virtually no tolerance between its segments.

The AEC-Q101 qualified device released today features four monolithic PIN diodes — each with an active area of 1.6 mm² — integrated into a single 4.72 mm by 4.72 mm by 0.8 mm top-view, surface-mount package. The sides of the K857PH’s package are opaque, which eliminates stray light irradiating the photodiodes, resulting in an excellent signal-to-noise ratio. The device’s linear photo response enables small signal detection for automotive rain / light sensors, industrial automation systems, laser beam alignment, and virtual reality applications.

Built on homogenous technology, the photodiode offers a wide sensitivity range from 710 nm to 1100 nm, a peak wavelength of sensitivity of 950 nm, and reverse light current of 11 µA per segment at Ee = 1 mW/cm² and a 940 nm wavelength. The device provides a ± 60° angle of half sensitivity and operates over a temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the K857PH offers a floor life of 186 h in accordance with J-STD-020.

Samples and production quantities of the new 4-quadrant photodiode are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery starts at $1.10 per piece in 1,000-piece quantities.