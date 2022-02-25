Automotive-grade SMT bar core chokes handle 28 A

With the magnetically shielded bar core choke WE-CHSA Performance, Würth Elektronik expands its portfolio of qualified products for automotive applications. The SMT high-current inductor represents an extension to the proven WE-CHSA series and differs from it only by a newly developed core material. As a result, WE-CHSA P – “P” as in performance – achieves the best saturation behavior among comparable components on the market. The choke has a current-carrying capacity of up to 28 A and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +150 °C.

The WE-CHSA bar core choke series is available in sizes 1011, 1212, and 8090 and features a special product design with an air gap. This improves component tolerance, while the recessed solder pads ensure optimum co-planarity. The new core material enables extremely high saturation currents up to over 48.5 A (ΔL=10 %).

The AEC-Q200-qualified high-current inductors are suitable, for example, for use as input filter chokes in engine control systems or in infotainment systems. A design kit and free samples are available for the product group.

WE-CHSA P and WE-CHSA can be ordered immediately from stock with different inductance values from 0.22 to 15 µH without minimum order quantity.