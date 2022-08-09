Automotive grade thick-film chip resistors offer anti-sulfur performance

Many types of electronic products across a variety of market segments require higher reliability components. Automotive grade resistors offer increased reliability and improved performance without the high cost and limited availability of components procured to established reliability military specifications. Many types of electronic products across a variety of market segments require higher reliability components. Automotive grade resistors offer increased reliability and improved performance without the high cost and limited availability of components procured to established reliability military specifications.

Stackpole’s RMCA series is AEC-Q200 qualified and provides excellent long-term reliability. This series is produced on dedicated manufacturing lines with strict material and process controls necessary for an automotive-grade chip resistor. This provides the RMCA with exceptional test performance for all AEC-Q200 tests and improves the expected failure rate by a factor of ten or more. In addition, the RMCA features outstanding anti-sulfur performance, passing the industry standard ANSI/ EIA977 sulfur test with minimal resistance shift at 105C.

The RMCA is an excellent solution for automotive electronics, medical applications, non-established reliability military, and aerospace, as well as instrumentation and metering.

Pricing for the RMCA depends on size, resistance value, power rating, and tolerance. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing.