Automotive IMU combines synchronized 6-axis motion sensing

STMicroelectronics’ ASM330LHHG1 is an automotive-qualified IMU rated for operation from -40°C to 125°C, combining a 3-axis accelerometer, a 3-axis gyroscope, temperature compensation and 6-channel synchronized output to support dead reckoning, GNSS fusion and motion-data correlation. The device offers accelerometer full-scale measurement up to ±16g, gyroscope ranges from ±125dps to ±4000dps, dual high-performance and low-power operating modes, and interfaces including I²C, MIPI I3C® and SPI, with a 3KB FIFO to reduce host processor load and power use. AEC-Q100 qualified and available in a 2.5 mm x 3.0 mm LGA-14L package, the IMU is intended for cars, trucks and industrial or agricultural vehicles in applications such as navigation, telematics, eTolling, V2X, anti-theft, crash reconstruction and vibration monitoring.