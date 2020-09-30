Automotive-qualified MLCCs handle noise decoupling tasks

TDK Corporation has developed new products in its CGA series of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) for automotive applications, achieving world-class capacitance* of 22μF in 2012 size (2.0 x 1.25 x 1.25 mm) and 47μF in 3216 size (3.2 x 1.6 x 1.6 mm). Volume production began in September 2020.

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming increasingly important for improving safety. At the same time, a growing number of features supporting autonomous driving have been established. The ICs used to control these features are therefore continuously providing more functionality, and a growing number of smoothing and decoupling MLCCs are used for noise suppression. From the viewpoint of space-saving substrate designs, the demand for downsized, high capacitance MLCCs continues to increase.

The new CGA series achieves smaller sizes and higher capacitance than our conventional products, allowing a reduction in the number of MLCC components, and enabling space-saving designs. TDK will continue to extend the product range and serve the growing range of automotive applications.