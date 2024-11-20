Automotive sensor features encrypted SPI communication

LEM has introduced a residual current monitoring (RCM) type B sensor designed for bi-directional on-board chargers (OBCs) with ASIL B capabilities. The CDT sensor addresses safety requirements in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications, including vehicle-to-load, vehicle-to-grid, and vehicle-to-vehicle systems.

Bi-directional OBCs enable users to power other vehicles, appliances, or homes from their EV battery pack. These systems require monitoring of high voltage safety and leakage compensation while meeting efficiency targets. The CDT sensor provides RCM type B capabilities that comply with automotive safety standards.

The sensor meets ISO26262 ASIL B requirements and supports the new ISO5474 Part 2 standard for AC power transfer. This standard covers conductive charging requirements for modes 2 and 3 according to IEC 61851-1, addressing reverse power transfer through on-board socket-outlets and voltages up to 1000V AC.

The CDT detects current differences between two points to identify faults like short circuits. It monitors both AC and DC leakage currents with ±0.5 mA accuracy at 5 mA using fluxgate technology. The sensor operates with both single-phase and 3-phase AC systems.

Technical features include secured Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) bus communication with dynamic fault selection, temperature monitoring, leakage value tracking, and supply monitoring. The device provides encrypted data transmission and advanced diagnostic capabilities.