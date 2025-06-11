Automotive sensor operates from -40°C to 150°C with AECQ100 Grade 0 qualification

Infineon Technologies AG is launching the XENSIV TLE4802SC16-S0000, an inductive sensor designed to enhance performance in automotive chassis applications. The sensor enables high-precision torque and angle measurements with robust stray field robustness, supporting digital output via SENT or SPC protocols. It achieves highly accurate sensing without needing additional shielding. Tailored for use in electric power steering systems, including torque and steering angle sensors, as well as pedal and suspension applications, the sensor offers both flexibility and reliability.

The XENSIV TLE4802SC16-S0000 combines a coil system driver, signal conditioning circuits, and a digital signal processor (DSP) in a single package. The sensor includes overvoltage and reverse polarity protection and comes in a RoHS-compliant and halogen-free surface-mounted TSSOP-16 package. It is qualified to AECQ100, Grade 0, for operation across a wide temperature range from -40°C to 150°C. Furthermore, the sensor is fully compliant with ISO 26262, making it ideal for safety-critical systems. A built-in cybersecurity function protects the system’s communications against man-in-the-middle attacks. The TLE4802SC16-S0000 is the first in a new family of inductive sensors, with further variants planned for release.

The TLE4802SC16-S0000 is available now and can be ordered in sample quantities or for volume production.