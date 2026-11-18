Microchip Technology has announced the sampling of its LAN9324x and LAN9322x automotive-qualified Ethernet TSN switch families for zonal, central compute and gateway in-vehicle networks. The devices support up to 18 external ports and 30 Gbps switching capacity, include integrated automotive Ethernet PHYs, MACsec on every port, a dual-core Arm® Cortex®-R52+ processor with lockstep, an Arm Cortex-M33 embedded Hardware Security Module and the VelocityDRIVE® Software Platform for standards-based configuration and runtime reconfiguration.